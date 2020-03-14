Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images CUBA - 2016/02/19: Passangers getting ready to board the Air Transat airplane about to departure Cuba, waiting on passengers to board the aircraft, for safety instruction to be given. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MONTREAL — The Canadian government’s new directive to avoid all non-essential international travel has customers who had booked a trip prior to the COVID-19 pandemic scrambling to cancel or reschedule flights — and running into plenty of wait times. Many airlines, including Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Sunwing, have announced “flexibility policies” to allow some travellers to rebook their flights for free or cancel them in exchange for a credit, depending on their original departure date. But over Friday night and Saturday, many customers complained about being unable to modify their bookings within the time period set by the companies, because they weren’t able to reach customer service. On Saturday afternoon, for example, the estimated wait time to reach WestJet’s customer service was over 18 hours, as per the company’s website.

HuffPost Canada screenshot Estimated wait times listed on WestJet's website.

The process has been confusing for customers like Tom Holland. He has so far been unable to get a credit from Air Canada for cancelling his April 1 flight from Vancouver to Hawaii. It was booked through online travel agency FlightNetwork, and Air Canada said its flexibility policy covers tickets purchased through the airline or an agency. “I contacted FlightNetwork [Friday] morning, only a 10 minute wait with really bad music. They told me that Air Canada had not changed their policy of no refunds or credits and would not allow them to process one,” Holland told HuffPost Quebec in an email. “The wait to speak with Air Canada is 2+ hours on hold and if you email them, they respond by saying it will take up to 10 days for a response. The online options on this ticket has the cancellation button deactivated. You simply can’t process a cancellation online.” Holland also tried to get a refund through his credit card company, which offers a trip cancellation provision. But he was told that was not viable since the policy applies only if the federal government issued a level 3 or 4 alert. So far, the B.C. and federal governments have only issued travel advisories. Air Transat policy changes leave some in the lurch Air Transat’s website went down for over two hours on Friday night, and numerous people complained on Twitter about being unable to get through to customer service on the phone. Transat spokesperson Debbie Cabana told HuffPost Canada in an email Saturday that “due to an exceptionally high call volume, our phone lines are saturated.” The company is asking customers who have flights scheduled to depart before April 30 to fill an online form to request a change. Processing those requests could take “up to a few days,” it said, but “all requests received within the prescribed time-window will be treated, even if the departure date has passed.” Late Friday night, Air Transat amended its original flexibility policy of three days to allow changes up to 24 hours before departure. However, the new policy was useless for customers who had flights scheduled to leave on Saturday.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Crowd of passengers waiting to check-in for their flight at Pearson International Airport in Ontario, Canada. Pearson International Airport is Canada's largest and busiest airport. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)