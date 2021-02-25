Some Travellers Skipping Mandatory Hotel Quarantine For $880 Fine

Frank Gunn/CP Travellers arrive at Terminal 3 at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on Feb. 22, 2021. Some international travellers are refusing to follow the new travel rules that kicked in this week.

Several international travellers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., have refused to comply with a new rule requiring a three-day hotel quarantine, local police said Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police said that while most cases were resolved after conversations with officers, some people refused to follow the rules that took effect this week and were fined $880 under Ontario regulations.

Police said they will not detain anyone for breaking the hotel quarantine rule unless there are aggravating circumstances involved, such as a criminal offence.

They added that the Public Health Agency of Canada would be responsible for any further potential fines under the Quarantine Act, which states that anyone arriving in Canada must stay in an isolation hotel for three nights. Travellers may only leave after a negative COVID-19 test, but are expected to self-isolate for a total of 14 days.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday that it was “aware of the situation” and looking into it.

“Travellers are legally obligated to follow the instructions of a Screening Officer or Quarantine Officer through the 14-day period, whether in regards to testing, transit to locations, their mandatory hotel stopover or during quarantine at home or other suitable location,” it said.

“If they do not follow the instructions, there are penalties including a maximum fine of up to $750,000 or imprisonment for six months.”