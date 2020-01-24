Worry over the Wuhan Virus is hitting Canada.

At least 600 people in China have fallen ill and the virus — a type of Coronavirus — has killed at least 26. Other countries have reported cases of the illness in recent days, including two in the United States. Several provinces have reported they are monitoring individuals for signs of the virus, but there are no confirmed Canadian cases.

However, people are preparing in case the infectious virus reaches North American shores. Airports and hospitals are screening patients for possible symptoms.



For many, that preparation involves purchasing paper masks. But do they work? Here’s everything you need to know, according to the Toronto University Health Network.

Do paper face masks protect against coronavirus?

No, and in fact information from the Health Network calls the paper masks “counterproductive.” A common paper mask will do little to protect you from the virus, as it leaves parts of your eyes and mouth exposed, and doesn’t filter specific particles. It’s an OK strategy if you have a cold or flu and don’t want to cough on people, but that’s about it.

Does an N95 mask work?

A properly fitted N95 mask will protect against the virus. The mask gets its name because it filters out 95 per cent of particles greater than 0.3 microns in size. Often used to protect against smoke and fumes, these are professional-grade masks that need to be fitted to the individual person and changed frequently.