These Ontario Businesses Can Reopen May 4

TORONTO — Ontario will allow some businesses to reopen on May 4.

Premier Doug Ford says today that some businesses that can comply with safety rules that allow staff and customers to maintain physical distancing will be allowed to reopen.

Many of the businesses are seasonal, including garden centres with curbside pick-ups, lawn care and landscaping companies, and automatic car washes.

Ford says auto dealerships can reopen but by appointment only, and marinas and golf courses can prepare to reopen.

The premier says the reopening follows the advice of the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Ford says he believes in the near future the province will be able to announce additional businesses can reopen.

39 more deaths reported Friday

Ontario reported 421 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 39 more deaths, while the growth rate of cases moved slightly lower.

The province has now seen 16,608 cases, an increase of 2.6 per cent over the previous day. That’s down from the 2.9 per cent growth rate on Thursday, as the province looks for a consistent two-to-four weeks of declines before starting to reopen the economy.

The new data Friday includes 1,121 deaths and 10,825 resolved cases.

The number of tests performed over the past 24 hours jumped by 3,604, to 16,532 tests completed. Another 11,859 were listed as under investigation.

