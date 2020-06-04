Former Health Minister Jane Philpott To Lead Ontario’s Pandemic Data Project

THE CANADIAN PRESS Jane Philpott in her campaign office, in Stouffville, Ont., on August 14, 2019. She has been tapped to lead Ontario's COVID-19 pandemic data collection efforts, the province announced Thursday.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Jane Philpott has been tapped as a special adviser to lead Ontario’s pandemic data efforts. “Access to timely, reliable, cohesive data is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19, and save lives,” Philpott said in a tweet Thursday morning in response to the announcement. She will advise the government on the implementation of the Ontario Health Data Platform and chair the Joint Ministers’ Roundtable, providing recommendations to Ontario’s Health Minister and President of the Treasury Board. The roundtable includes public health, research, privacy and clinical experts. In a video posted by Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, Philpott calls the platform an “integral part” of the province’s response to the pandemic.

Thank you @janephilpott for bringing your experience to the role of special advisor to support the implementation of the Ontario Health Data Platform, which will enable researchers and health system partners to access anonymized data to strengthen our response to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/JOM58CD47j — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 4, 2020

It will help increase detection of COVID-19, discover the risk for vulnerable populations and predict when and where outbreaks could occur, she said. The platform will also evaluate the measures the province is taking to prevent the spread of the virus and treat people who contract it, as well as identifying where to allocate equipment.



Philpott has been vocal online about the need for better data to inform the province and country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Actually we've known about the gaps & weakness of the national health data/surveillance system for a long time. It's been evident in the #opioid overdose crisis, for example, but got little traction. What #COVID19 has done, is made a lot more people care about public health data. https://t.co/3W14aMc7QI — Jane Philpott (@janephilpott) April 8, 2020

Philpott, Canada’s former-health minister and a family physician, has already been on the front lines of the fight against the virus. In March, she volunteered at a COVID-19 test centre in a Markham, Ont. hospital. In April, she began working full-time at Participation House, a home for adults who have disabilities where a majority of the staff walked off the job amid a COVID-19 outbreak. Elliott said Philpott’s extensive leadership experience in the health-care system will be “invaluable” in the creation of the data platform. It’s being created in consultation with Ontario’s Privacy Commissioner, and researchers will be able to access the platform in July.