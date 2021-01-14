Second Year Of Pandemic 'Could Be Even Tougher,' Top WHO Official Warns

Christopher Black/REUTERS Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergencies official, is seen here in Geneva on Oct. 5, 2020. Ryan says cold weather, more people indoors and increased social mixing have resulted in more coronavirus cases.

GENEVA — The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic may be tougher than the first given how the new coronavirus is spreading, especially in the northern hemisphere as more infectious variants circulate, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

“We are going into a second year of this, it could even be tougher given the transmission dynamics and some of the issues that we are seeing,” Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergencies official, said during an event on social media.

The worldwide death toll is approaching two million people since the pandemic began, with more than 92.5 million people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The WHO, in its latest epidemiological update issued overnight, said after two weeks of fewer cases being reported, some five million new cases were reported last week, the likely result of a letdown of defences during the holiday season in which people — and the virus — came together.

“Certainly in the northern hemisphere, particularly in Europe and North America, we have seen that sort of perfect storm of the season — coldness, people going inside, increased social mixing and a combination of factors that have driven increased transmission in many, many countries,” Ryan said.