“Since all the public libraries are closed, I’m checking you out instead.” If that line’s got you hot and bothered (emotionally; if literally, get checked please), you might be the perfect online dating candidate to fall for a pandemic pick-up line.

Love in the time of coronavirus has many Canadian singles refraining from IRL mingling, because of social distancing. Those cooped up at home have taken to the endless scrolling of dating apps, and although Reuters reports no rise in app downloads, existing users have been poking fun at COVID-19 on their accounts. In a statement, OKCupid global communications manager Michael Kaye said the app noticed a spike in coronavirus mentions on profiles, with a reported 71 per cent increase over the last three months.

Those searching for their digital soulmate (or at least, someone with a decent wifi signal or toilet paper stash) should take care not to match with the virus itself; COVID-19 parody profiles have appeared on many apps, with tongue-in-cheek descriptions like “new in town” and “planning to travel all around the world.”

If you’re looking to catch feelings and not catch COVID-19, these outrageous pick-up lines from Canadian Tinder profiles should be in your arsenal:

“When this social distancing is over and done with, I'm going to need someone to grab a drink with.” - 25-year-old, Montreal

“If coronavirus cannot take you out, can I?” - 23-year-old, Vancouver

“Let's wash our hands together.” - 24-year-old, Montreal

“Quarantine and chill?” - 25-year-old, Toronto

“At this point we may never meet each other. But make believe is fun.” - 27-year-old, Halifax

And check out these smooth-talkers on Twitter:

I might have a dad bod, but I've got a 6 pack at home#SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/qjX7uZuKwA — Michael F. (@Mich_Ferrari) March 19, 2020

"I'm just a girl, standing 6 feet away from a boy. Asking him to maybe move back another foot. Thanks." #SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/IV7lT1Nnl3 — Hollywood Exposed (@AndstuffL) March 19, 2020

Are you a pandemic because you’ve got my heart on lockdown

#SocialDistancingPickUpLines — Vixera (@carpe_flamma) March 19, 2020

You Smell So Good , Is That Purell You're Wearing ? 😘 #SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/NX3bqYHQLp — EL PSYCH0 TAC0 (@Nand076) March 19, 2020

Queer pandemic personal ads

Lex, a text-only queer dating app, has seen its wordplay-prone users getting poetic about the pandemic.

“Let’s flirt and fall for each other over Facetime until we can finally meet after all this chaos,” one Toronto user suggests.

The “queerentine” has inspired innovative ways to get frisky. Brooklyn-based writer Ana Valens started up a nude swap through Lex, to exchange bedroom shots.

Grindr has gotten witty with community slang like “masc 4 masc” taking on a whole new meaning.

this week brought a whole new meaning to mask for mask 😷 Grindr Chats: Quarantine Edition 🦠 curated by @ZachNoeTowers ⚠️ https://t.co/IK2wYRzJWf pic.twitter.com/v8PCxSDmv5 — Grindr (@Grindr) March 19, 2020