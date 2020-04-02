Toilet paper with your takeout or sacks of flour with your dozen of delivered cookies might become the new normal as Canadians continue the weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants adjusting to the economic downturn of no dine-in service have shifted to delivery and pick-up orders, and some are taking a page from another industry: Grocery stores.



Vancouver-based chain Earls Kitchen and Bar has rolled out groceries as part of a new means to stay afloat during the economic hardship. Options include packages of meats, produce and pantry staples or a-la carte items customers can tack on to orders.

It marks a shift from when supermarkets like Loblaws or Whole Foods started the “grocerant” trend by adding dine-in and sit-down meals as a way to keep customers shopping for longer.



