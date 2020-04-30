Getting physical when public health authorities are preaching physical distancing can leave lovers (and would-be lovers) a little confused these days.



It’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally pushed dating, romance and physical intimacy into uncharted territory.

To help us navigate these new waters, HuffPost U.S. Executive Editor Hillary Frey and Personal Editorial Director Noah Michelson will be hosting a virtual livestream chat about love, sex and desire starting at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30.