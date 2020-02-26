OTTAWA — Health Minister Patty Hajdu is encouraging Canadians to stockpile food and medication in their homes in case they or a loved one falls ill with the novel coronavirus. That’s good advice for any potential crisis from a viral outbreak to power outages, she said Wednesday. “It’s good to be prepared because things can change quickly,” she said. She also suggested people should do what they can to ease the burden on the health care system in the meantime by staying home if they’re sick, washing their hands and getting flu shots. The virus known as COVID-19 is different from influenza and the flu shot doesn’t provide protection against it, but the fewer people who are sick, the less strain on doctors and hospitals.

Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Feb. 24, 2020.

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19, with the World Health Organization reporting cases in 37 countries outside China. There has been a rash of new cases appearing in Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan over the past week, and officials fear the virus could spread undetected in other countries that lack the capacity to monitor people for signs of infection. Ontario health officials announced Thursday morning they’d detected the 12th case in Canada so far. Each of the Canadian cases so far can be traced to a particular visit abroad. As the virus spreads to more countries, Hajdu said travellers should recognize there could be a risk if they leave Canada. “It’s important that people know that international travel may have exposed them to the novel coronavirus and they may not know,” she said.

It’s good to be prepared because things can change quickly. Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam

The latest advice the government has given to people returning to Canada is to monitor themselves for potential symptoms, no matter where they travelled, and to contact local public-health units if they have concerns. “As the coronavirus changes and travels across the globe, it’s getting more and more difficult to isolate countries that are more specifically affected,” Hajdu said. People travelling for spring break should think carefully about where they and their families are planning to go, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.