The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed emergency rooms and changed the way hospital staff work. Nurses from St. Paul’s Hospital in downtown Vancouver reflect on how it’s affecting them, their colleagues and the quiet tone of anticipation as they await a possible surge in cases.

“It feels like we’re in a lifeboat in the ocean, waiting for the tsunami to arrive,” said registered nurse Zoe Manarangi Bake-Paterson.

“We’re all quite worried about bringing it home to our families and our partners,” said registered nurse Erica Wong. “So far we’re doing OK but that can change any second.”

