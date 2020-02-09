Another Plane Heads To Wuhan To Bring Home Remaining Canadians

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is standing by to assist China if it asks for more help to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated there. Speaking at a news conference near the end of his three-day visit to Ethiopia on Sunday, Trudeau said the virus poses a low threat to health safety in Canada. “The measures we have taken on as recommended by the World Health Organization and our own chief medical officer are effective until now,” Trudeau said. “We continue to monitor the situation internationally, work with our partners, particularly the WHO, to make sure that everything we’re doing is consistent with what needs to happen to keep Canadians safe.” Seven cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Canada. An update from the Public Health Agency of Canada says four cases are in British Columbia and three are in Ontario.

THE CANADIAN PRESS A Kalitta Air plane, top, chartered by the United States government carrying U.S. and Canadian citizens home from Wuhan, China, arrives at Vancouver International Airport to refuel before continuing on to a U.S. Air Force Base, on Friday.

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild but it’s a respiratory illness that can be deadly in some people. More than 37,000 have been sickened worldwide and more than 800 have died, with the death toll now higher than the number of people who died of SARS in 2003. Two deaths thus far occurred in patients outside of China, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines. The virus originated in Wuhan, China’s fifth biggest city, and more than 70 per cent of the confirmed cases worldwide were diagnosed in patients in China. China took extraordinary measures to try to keep the virus from spreading, including quarantining entire cities such as Wuhan. Trudeau said Sunday that Canada had responded to China’s request for medical equipment, including face masks and other protective gear. “We are going to continue to work with them to ensure that they have the resources to contain this virus,” he said. “We recognize it is a difficult and uncertain time for them and for everyone around the world but as an international community we do have to continue to work together and we’re there to help.”

THE CANADIAN PRESS Officials in protective clothing are seen after passengers boarded a charter flight bound for CFB Trenton after arriving on a plane chartered by the United States government carrying U.S. and Canadian citizens home from Wuhan, China on Friday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who is with Trudeau in Africa, said Sunday a second plane left Trenton, Ont., very early Sunday morning to bring home more Canadians who have asked to return from China. The flight is headed first to Hong Kong where it will have to wait before going into Wuhan. Chinese authorities are giving foreign nations small time openings in which to land and fly out with their citizens. “The plane would be leaving (China) on the 10th of February, bringing back the last group of Canadians who want to be repatriated on the 11th,” Champagne said. There are 236 Canadians waiting to board the plane from a city that has been under quarantine for weeks as Chinese authorities try to contain the spread of a new coronavirus, Canadian officials said Sunday. A first planeload of Canadians arrived at an Ontario military base last Friday, carrying 176 people, including two members of the rapid deployment team, said Champagne. A second group that travelled to Canada on a U.S. flight brought the total of repatriated Canadians to 213, he said.