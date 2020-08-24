With cooler temperatures just around the corner, we’re putting together fall work-from-home pieces that work as well indoors as they do layered for walks outside.

For those of us who are taking advantage of a home office, it’s important to replace that missing morning commute with some movement ― Canadian physical activity guidelines suggest at least 150 minutes of weekly exercise ― and we’ve got some cosy essentials that are polished and comfy enough to work in, as well as get your walk on.

From softer-than-soft tees and undies to elevated workwear and snuggly socks, we’ve rounded up a list of 12 must-haves that ring in at $50 or less.

Pure Balanxed Classic Boyfriend Tee in Midnight.

Pure Balanxed Boyfriend T-Shirt

Look no further for the perfectly oversized boyfriend T-shirt. Locally made L.A. brand Pure Balanxed’s 100 per cent cotton top is all about worn-in softness and that must-have boxy fit; it even has a mantra tucked into the label. A gentle reminder that “I am worthy” and the comfort of this wear-anywhere tee is just what we need to begin our WFH day with positive intentions. $45 CAD.

Club Monaco Carolena Tee

Club Monaco Carolena Top

Serving classic nautical realness with thin navy and white stripes, this soft cotton modal long sleeve from Club Monaco feels as good on as it looks. It elevates an everyday essential with the right amount of polish while still being cosily wearable. We’re reaching for this top to represent on our Zoom calls. $49.50.

Joe Fresh Joe Fresh Hoodie Dress

Joe Fresh Hoodie Dress

A favourite for our fall WFH wardrobe, this lightweight hoodie dress is a cool-weather essential ― throw it on as an extra layer for outdoor walks, or wear it alone or paired with bike shorts (we’d suggest the latter if you’re on the taller side, as it wears pretty short!) to log some comfy office hours at home. $34.

Kotn Kotn V-neck Tank

Kotn V-neck Tank

An essential layering piece, this snuggly soft 100 per cent Egyptian cotton V-neck tank from Kotn works perfectly with sweats for a paired-down casual look, or as a chic base layer with a blazer over top for your video calls. Form-fitting and oh-so-soft against your skin, this tank lends itself to outdoor layering too ― top it with a chunky knit to keep warmth in while you enjoy a midday walk. $25.

Kotn Kotn Crew Sock

Kotn Crew Socks

We swear that sliding your foot into these Egyptian cotton crew socks is like slipping into a cushiony cloud. They’re padded for extra comfort but lightweight enough to enjoy indoors and out ― we can’t wait to wear these just-the-right-amount-of-stretchy crew socks on the daily. $10.

Roots Canada Roots Original Sweatshort

Roots Original Sweat Shorts

Run, don’t walk to snap up these cute shorts from Roots ― we consider them the comfiest for couch work sessions, as well as an easy switch for a quick run or walk outside to enjoy fall’s warmer weeks. Made with soft French terry-knit fabric and accented with a subtle monochromatic take on the brand’s iconic logo, these Canadian-made original sweatshorts are bound to be a WFH wardrobe fave. $44.

Allbirds Women's Trino™ Bralette

Allbirds Bralette

While many of us are choosing to go braless as we work from the privacy of our living rooms, there is some middle ground between restrictive underwires and total freedom, should we choose it. We love this gorgeously soft piece from Allbirds (Yes, the shoe people!) for support and comfort. Added bonus: this scoop neck bralette is moisture-wicking and odour-minimizing, too. $42.

Allbirds Women's Trino™ Shortie

Allbirds Shortie

We’re all about undies that fit like a glove and feel soft against our skin, so these Allbirds shorties check all the boxes. Made from the same commendably sustainable materials as the bralette, we love that the soft seams ensure an effortless fit. With five chic colours to choose from, we’ll be picking up a pair for every day of the work week. $28.

Kotn Kotn Bike Short

Kotn Bike Shorts

This ’90s comeback kid is having more than a moment ― bike shorts like these sleek lightweight rib ones from Kotn are here to stay and top our list for versatile WFH comfort. High-waisted with a fold-over waistband, these babies take us from hours logged with our laptops to relaxing walks paired with an oversized hoodie and the brand’s must-have crew socks. $28.

MEC MEC Trailboost Merino Quarter Socks

MEC Trailboost Merino Quarter Socks

These Merino socks from MEC excel at keeping our tootsies cosy, whether we’re working hard at home or enjoying a daily nature break. With a cushioned toe and heel, these anti-microbial socks offer comfort, sweat-wicking relief, and cuteness (love the pink and pearl stripe), while sitting securely at the ankle to protect against dreaded bunching and blisters. $14.95.

Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women

Old Navy Vintage Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Wearing this on-trend tie-dye sweatshirt from Old Navy makes us feel happy and warm ― exactly the vibes we need for a productive WFH sesh. Designed with specially-dyed fabric for that one-of-a-kind look, and featuring snug rib-knit cuffs, this vintage sweatshirt will be on heavy rotation. $25.

Walmart George Women's Hacci Jogger

George Hacci Jogger

These Hacci knit George joggers are an affordable and versatile addition to our fall lineup. Designed with a ribbed waistband and cuffs, as well as practical patch pockets, we’ll be enjoying the versatility and cuteness of these comfy grey joggers all season long. $17.

