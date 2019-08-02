Dog Walker Blasts Metallica To Scare Off Cougar In B.C.

Ben Masters via Getty Images Dee Gallant encountered a cougar much like this one while walking her dog on Vancouver Island earlier this week.

It turns out Metallica isn’t just for nostalgic 80s dads, angsty teens and metalhead karaoke kings. It also makes a good cougar deterrent. That’s what Vancouver Island resident Dee Gallant found out while walking her husky Murphy earlier this week outside Duncan, B.C. The pair encountered a cougar on a logging road. In the video below, Gallant tries to verbally scare off the big cat — which was crouched about 50 metres away and seemed to be stalking them — to little success.

She says she tried to find the loudest song on her phone, and that turned out to be Metallica’s “Don’t Tread On Me.” Which, to be honest, is quite loud. “I thought it was the noisiest thing on my phone that would probably scare it, that was also the message I wanted to convey to the cougar,” Gallant told Okanagan news website Kelowna Now. Listen for yourself and imagine being a cougar out minding your own business when some lady starts blasting this at you.