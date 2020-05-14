Court Overrules Ontario's 'Unfair' Cancellation Of Wind Farm

wmaster890 via Getty Images Windmills are seen in a stock photo. A court has quashed the Ontario government's decision to cancel Nation Rise Wind Farm in Cornwall, Ont.

TORONTO — Construction of a wind farm in eastern Ontario will move ahead after a court quashed a provincial government decision to cancel the project. In a ruling released Wednesday, a panel of Ontario Superior Court judges said the province’s decision to scrap the Nation Rise Wind Farm in December 2019 did not meet the proper requirements. At the time, Environment Minister Jeff Yurek revoked the approvals of the project near Cornwall, Ont., citing the risk to three bat species. That decision came despite a ruling from the province’s Environmental Review Tribunal that determined the risk the project posed to the bat population was negligible. The judges said the minister’s decision was “unreasonable” and “procedurally unfair.” Earlier: Premier Doug Ford defends cancelling ‘terrible’ wind farms. Story continues after video.

“The decision does not meet requirements of transparency, justification, and intelligibility, as the Minister has failed to adequately explain his decision,” the judges wrote in their decision. The company behind the project, EDP Renewables, said the 29-turbine wind farm was almost complete when its approval was revoked in December. The company said Thursday it plans to restart construction on the 100-megawatt wind farm. “EDPR is eager to recommence construction of the Nation Rise Wind Farm, which will bring much-needed jobs and investment to the community,” the company said in a statement. “This delay has resulted in unnecessary expenditures to-date, at a time when governments and businesses should be focused on reducing costs and restarting the economy.”

A spokesman for Yurek said the government is disappointed with the outcome of the case but did not comment on a possible appeal. “At this time, we are reviewing the decision and are carefully considering our next steps,” Andrew Buttigieg said in a statement. NDP climate change critic Peter Tabuns said the court decision is an embarrassment for the minister and the government. He urged the government not to pursue an appeal. Yurek “was found to have ignored the evidence and the facts,” he said. “They didn’t just lose, their case collapsed. They had nothing to stand on. Taking this to appeal would be a complete and total waste of money.” Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said the ruling proves the government was acting based on ideology over evidence when it revoked the project’s approval.

