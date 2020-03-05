Alberta Has 1st Coronavirus Case, As Numbers Jump In Ontario, B.C.

The Alberta government says the province’s first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus involves a woman from the Calgary area.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says it appears the woman in her 50s contracted COVID-19 while on board the Grand Princess cruise ship in California.
Hinshaw says the woman returned to Alberta on Feb. 21 and isolated herself at home on Feb. 28.
The woman is expected to make a full recovery.
Hinshaw says it may take a few days for the national laboratory in Winnipeg to confirm the case.
But she says anyone who was in contact with the woman and anyone who was on the cruise is advised to isolate themselves for two weeks, even if they feel well.
Health officials have so far confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, with several new cases announced today.
Quebec cases
Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg confirmed a second case of the disease in Quebec.
The case involves a traveller who returned to the province from India.
Quebec authorities say the man was initially cared for at the hospital in Mont-Laurier, northwest of Montreal, after exhibiting symptoms.
The provincial Health Department says the patient was transferred to the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal on Wednesday, one of four centres in Quebec designated to deal with the virus.
Officials say they are trying to retrace the patient’s movements before he went to the hospital.
Jump in B.C.
In B.C., the province’s health officer announced eight new cases but said the jump was not surprising.
Dr. Bonnie Henry says four of the new cases are people with close household contacts of previously announced cases.
Two other cases involve people who recently returned from Iran — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s who live in the same household.
Henry says a resident of Seattle visiting family in B.C. has also tested positive.
She says the other case was picked up through the province’s ongoing influenza testing, and officials are now trying to determine what the source of the woman’s infection is because she has not been contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 and she has not travelled.
There are now 21 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 13 of those cases linked to travel to Iran.
More cases in Ontario
Officials in Ontario also reported a new case of the novel coronavirus that they say is linked to a cruise ship that left San Francisco in early February.
Peel Public Health says the man in his 60s from Mississauga, Ont., was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship and returned to Canada on Feb. 28.
He is now considered the 23rd case of COVID-19 in the province.
The agency says the man was assessed at a local hospital before being released into self-isolation.
News from Peel region came after Ontario’s chief medical officer of health announced two other new cases of the virus on Thursday.
Dr. David Williams says those cases are a woman who returned to Kitchener, Ont., from Italy and a man who returned to Toronto from Iran.
Williams says everyone who has tested positive for the virus has been isolated.
“Overall, the containment continues well,” Williams said. “The risk of transmission in Ontario is low.”
The latest cases involve a woman in her 50s who went to Grand River Hospital’s emergency department in Kitchener, Ont., on Tuesday after returning from Italy. She was sent home and remains in self-isolation with mild symptoms.
“It has been determined that she had mild symptoms on flights from Milan to Lisbon, and then Lisbon to Toronto,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the acting medical officer of health for the Region of Waterloo.
NOTE: This map will continue to be updated as new information comes in. It was most recently updated on March 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
In the other case, authorities said the man in his 60s went to the emergency department at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Saturday. He was also sent home and remains in self-isolation, authorities said.
Williams said the province continues to increase its testing capacity and is developing guidance for groups holding large public gatherings to minimize risk.
He cautioned against fears that people should stock their homes with supplies in the event they are required to self-isolate, saying there is a “middle ground” to be found.
“Back in the time of SARS, we had well over 20,000 people that went into self-isolation,” he said. “During that time, people did not run out of things in the household. Neighbours helped out because that is the Canadian way.”
Williams said Ontario will not experience a situation like that which in occurred in Wuhan, China, where the entire area was locked down with little access to transportation or supplies for weeks on end.
“That would not be our approach here,” he said. “If you’re in isolation and there’s something you need, let us know. We can help you out in that situation. You’re not on your own.”
Williams said Ontario’s first four cases of the coronavirus have all been resolved, with those patients twice testing negative for the virus at least 24 hours apart.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has defended Canada’s decision not to close its borders to foreign nationals coming from regions where the outbreak is spreading.
He says “knee-jerk reaction” to the respiratory disease will not keep people safe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.