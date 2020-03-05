Alberta Has 1st Coronavirus Case, As Numbers Jump In Ontario, B.C.

The Alberta government says the province’s first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus involves a woman from the Calgary area.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says it appears the woman in her 50s contracted COVID-19 while on board the Grand Princess cruise ship in California.

Hinshaw says the woman returned to Alberta on Feb. 21 and isolated herself at home on Feb. 28.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

Hinshaw says it may take a few days for the national laboratory in Winnipeg to confirm the case.

But she says anyone who was in contact with the woman and anyone who was on the cruise is advised to isolate themselves for two weeks, even if they feel well.

Health officials have so far confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, with several new cases announced today.

Quebec cases

Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg confirmed a second case of the disease in Quebec.

The case involves a traveller who returned to the province from India.

Quebec authorities say the man was initially cared for at the hospital in Mont-Laurier, northwest of Montreal, after exhibiting symptoms.

The provincial Health Department says the patient was transferred to the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal on Wednesday, one of four centres in Quebec designated to deal with the virus.

Officials say they are trying to retrace the patient’s movements before he went to the hospital.

Jump in B.C.

In B.C., the province’s health officer announced eight new cases but said the jump was not surprising.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says four of the new cases are people with close household contacts of previously announced cases.

Two other cases involve people who recently returned from Iran — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s who live in the same household.

Henry says a resident of Seattle visiting family in B.C. has also tested positive.

She says the other case was picked up through the province’s ongoing influenza testing, and officials are now trying to determine what the source of the woman’s infection is because she has not been contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 and she has not travelled.

There are now 21 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 13 of those cases linked to travel to Iran.

More cases in Ontario

Officials in Ontario also reported a new case of the novel coronavirus that they say is linked to a cruise ship that left San Francisco in early February.

Peel Public Health says the man in his 60s from Mississauga, Ont., was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship and returned to Canada on Feb. 28.

He is now considered the 23rd case of COVID-19 in the province.