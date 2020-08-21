Party Hosts In B.C. Can Now Be Fined $2K For Violating COVID-19 Rules

VANCOUVER — Property owners and organizers can be fined $2,000 for hosting events found in violation of public health orders in British Columbia under stronger enforcement measures announced Friday. The fines can be levied for hosting a gathering in excess of 50 people, failing to keep the contact information of everyone who attends an event, or inviting more than five guests into a vacation rental property, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told a news conference. A party with fewer than 50 people is not necessarily legal, he added, since all other public health measures must still be followed. “Police have their discretion, but if you have 38 people crammed into a kitchen and, you know, there’s no social distancing (taking) place, then clearly that’s in violation of the order and the owner would be subject to a $2,000 ticket,” he said. Farnworth said “problematic” guests may also face $200 tickets for behaviour that could include refusing to leave when directed or disregarding COVID-19 safety plans at restaurants and other businesses.

THE CANADIAN PRESS British Columbia Premier John Horgan wears a B.C. Lions CFL football team face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 6.

B.C. reported 90 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the number of active cases to 824, including 13 people who are hospitalized. And for the second day in a row, two more people in the Fraser Health region died after contracting the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll in B.C. to 202. In a statement, officials said public health workers are monitoring 2,594 people as a result of exposure to known cases of COVID-19, up by 20 from the day before. There have been 4,915 cases of COVID-19 reported in B.C. so far. The province is enlisting liquor, cannabis and gaming inspectors, as well as conservation officers and WorkSafeBC investigators, to help issue the violation tickets for the duration of the pandemic. It’s also working with local governments to revoke business and liquor licences where violations occur, said Farnworth. “The province is building a comprehensive and integrated compliance and enforcement regime to put a halt to bad actors in all corners of B.C.,” he said. ‘Selfish individuals’ putting people at risk B.C. is taking stronger action because the behaviour of a small minority of “selfish individuals” is putting vulnerable people at risk across the province, Farnworth said. “We can’t let the bad decisions made by a few erode the progress that we have made together.” Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson said Thursday the majority of the latest cases of COVID-19 are still being detected in younger adults. Vancouver Coastal Health has launched a campaign in response to that trend, which includes tips for visiting restaurants, spending time with friends, playing recreational sports, heading to the beach, going on road trips and practising safe sex during the pandemic.