SALVATORE DI NOLFI VIA THE CANADIAN PRESS Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), addresses the media in Geneva on Monday. Ghebreyesus says the name was chosen because it avoids stigmatizing specific regions or groups.

The new coronavirus that has killed more than 1,000 people in recent weeks has been named COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Tuesday. While this may seem like a strange thing to trumpet at this late stage in the outbreak, there is a very good reason for it — avoiding potential stigma. The director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a news conference that the name was chosen because it “did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease.”

The novel coronavirus virus has also been known as 2019-nCoV. “Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing,” Ghebreyesus said. “It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks.” The COVID-19 outbreak is the first that has tested new WHO guidelines on naming such viruses.