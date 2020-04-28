Adrian Wyld/CP Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference on April 24, 2020.

OTTAWA — New models released by the federal government show a pandemic paradox is playing out in Canada as more people die from COVID-19, even as the increase in new cases slows down. Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the number of total cases is levelling out in several provinces. She credits physical distancing measures meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus for cutting transmission rates in half over the last three weeks. At the same time, the models show there will likely be more deaths than initially expected. Watch: Testing is key to reopening provinces, Tam says

“We are seeing the tragic paradox of the epidemic playing out,” Tam said Tuesday in Ottawa. “As the epidemic comes under control, and the growth of cases slows, the severe outcomes and deaths continue to accrue, as COVID-19 takes a heavy toll among highly susceptible populations.” The initial case fatality rate of 2.2 per cent used for the government’s April 9 projections underestimated the number of deaths, Tam said. A large number of outbreaks in long-term care homes meant the fatality rate was actually much higher. The government has since increased the fatality rate to 5.5 per cent, and now forecasts between 3,227 and 3,883 deaths by May 5. The fatality rate in Canada is likely to continue to fluctuate, Tam said. “Outbreaks in long-term care and seniors’ homes are driving epidemic growth in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia and are responsible for the majority of all deaths in Canada,” she said.