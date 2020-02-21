TORONTO — All three people in Ontario confirmed to have had the novel coronavirus are now cleared of the illness.

Ontario health officials say the last of the three patients to have some remaining virus in her system has now had two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, which is the standard for being cleared.

Ontario’s three confirmed coronavirus patients were a married couple from Toronto and a university student living in London, Ont., all of whom had recently travelled to the region of China at the centre of the global outbreak.