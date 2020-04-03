TORONTO — If Ontario continues on its current trajectory with the public health measures in place, the province will see 80,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,600 deaths by the end of April.
Over the course of the pandemic, which may last up to two years, there could be anywhere between 3,000 and 15,000 deaths.
These projections were released by provincial public health officials Friday, who warn they are modelling “a brand new viral disease” and therefore their numbers are “very inexact,” said Dr. Peter Donnelly, president and CEO of Public Health Ontario, at a media briefing.
But if the province had implemented no physical distancing measures, there would’ve been 300,000 cases of COVID-19 and 6,000 deaths by the end of April, and 100,000 deaths in total.
“Thankfully, that is not the position that we are in because of the very detailed actions that I read out to you before, which have been taken in response to emerging science,” said Donnelly. “We believe that if we do all that we can we can get a much better end result for the province.”
This month, 4,400 lives will be saved because, for the most part, people have self-isolated at home and followed public health’s advice.
Since the pandemic was declared in March, public health has gotten better at tracing COVID-19 cases to minimize the possible spread of the disease, said Donnelly. They’ve also increased COVID-19 testing, especially for long-term care and retirement homes.
Public health officials are going to add more measures, including:
- Reducing the types of essential workplaces
- Focus on enforcing social distancing rules with fines
- Expanding physical distancing in retail sector
- Offering support for elderly, homeless and other vulnerable people and communities
- Consider restricting entries to some communities, including First Nations
- Communicate more with the public about measures, including through cell phone alerts
The province currently has 410 intensive care unit beds available for COVID-19 patients on top of the ones being used, according to public health officials. Ontario’s health-care system can expand to 900 additional beds.
“We need to bear down heavily on this disease now because it will save lives, allow our health-care system to cope and ultimately will be the best way for the economy to bounce back,” said Donnelly.
