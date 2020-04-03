Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS Dr. Peter Donnelly, President and CEO of Public Health Ontario, at a media briefing on COVID-19 provincial modelling in Toronto on April 3, 2020.

TORONTO — If Ontario continues on its current trajectory with the public health measures in place, the province will see 80,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,600 deaths by the end of April.

Over the course of the pandemic, which may last up to two years, there could be anywhere between 3,000 and 15,000 deaths.

These projections were released by provincial public health officials Friday, who warn they are modelling “a brand new viral disease” and therefore their numbers are “very inexact,” said Dr. Peter Donnelly, president and CEO of Public Health Ontario, at a media briefing.

But if the province had implemented no physical distancing measures, there would’ve been 300,000 cases of COVID-19 and 6,000 deaths by the end of April, and 100,000 deaths in total.

