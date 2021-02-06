Carlos Osorio / Reuters Colette Cameron, a registered nurse, is inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine at The Michener Institute in Toronto, Dec. 14, 2020.

Canada has recorded more than 800,000 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the global pandemic.

The national tally crossed the disheartening threshold on Saturday, led by daily reports from Quebec and Ontario that added 1,204 and 1,388 respectively to the national count.

Federal government data shows Canada has logged 801,057 total infections and 20,702 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Watch: Seeing others get their shots boosts confidence in COVID-19 vaccinations. Story continues below.