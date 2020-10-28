OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada report says communities with the most visible minorities had the highest mortality rates during the first wave of the novel coronavirus.

The report’s authors say it is more evidence that the pandemic is disproportionately affecting visible minorities, who are more likely to live in overcrowded housing and work in jobs that put them more at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Other studies have shown visible minorities are more likely to suffer from conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, which are considered to make an individual at higher risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19.

Death rate twice as high

In the four biggest provinces — which account for 99 per cent of the deaths from COVID-19 between March and July — death rates from COVID-19 were twice as high in communities where more than one in four people identify as a visible minority, compared with communities where less than one per cent of residents did.

The death rates are adjusted for age to account for different age structures in different neighbourhoods.

It found in communities where less than one per cent of the population identified as a visible minority, the death in the first wave was 16.9 for every 100,000 people. In communities with a visible minority population between 10 and 25 per cent, the death rate was 27.3 and for communities with visible minority populations of more than 25 per cent, the death rate was 34.5.