NEWS
12/21/2020 13:39 EST

Ontario Enters Province-Wide COVID-19 Lockdown On Dec. 26

Under the new rules, schools will move to online learning and non-essential businesses must close.

  • The Canadian Press

All of Ontario will go into lockdown on Boxing Day as the province tries to bring soaring COVID-19 cases under control. 

The lockdown will remain in place for southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9.

The measures mean schools across the province will move to online learning from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, after which students will return to in-person learning depending on their location and grade level. 

Chris Young/The Canadian Press
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, speaks during a meeting in Toronto on Dec. 4, 2020.

 

Childcare centres across the province will remain open during the lockdown.

The measures also mean all non-essential businesses must close, and essential businesses that remain open will have strict capacity limits in place. 

No indoor public events or social gatherings will be allowed, except with members of the same household.

More coming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.

RELATED

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: news ontario coronavirus Doug Ford schools Boxing Day lockdown