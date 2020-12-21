All of Ontario will go into lockdown on Boxing Day as the province tries to bring soaring COVID-19 cases under control.
The lockdown will remain in place for southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9.
The measures mean schools across the province will move to online learning from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, after which students will return to in-person learning depending on their location and grade level.
Childcare centres across the province will remain open during the lockdown.
The measures also mean all non-essential businesses must close, and essential businesses that remain open will have strict capacity limits in place.
No indoor public events or social gatherings will be allowed, except with members of the same household.
More coming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.