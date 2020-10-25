Ontario Reports More Than 1,000 New Daily COVID-19 Cases For 1st Time

Ontario is reporting more than 1,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time today.
The province recorded 1,042 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, breaking the previous day’s single-day peak of 978 new positive cases.
It’s the first time the daily case count has topped the 1,000 mark since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic back in March.
The province is also reporting seven new deaths related to the illness.
Provincial data shows 309 of the new diagnoses are in Toronto, 289 are in Peel, 117 in York Region, 80 in Ottawa and 52 in Durham.
Meanwhile, Quebec has reached more than 100,000 cases as of today.
The province is reporting 879 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 100,114 infections since the pandemic began.
Health officials also say 11 additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were reported, for a total of 6,143.
Five of those additional deaths took place in the past 24 hours, five were reported between Oct. 18-23 and one occurred at an unspecified date.
Hospitalizations went up by two across the province in the past 24 hours, for a total of 551.
Of those, 97 people were in intensive care — an increase of four compared to the previous day.
In Ontario, there are 278 people hospitalized due to the virus, including 79 in intensive care.
Ontario has 7,120 active cases in total.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2020.
Also on HuffPost: