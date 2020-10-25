Ontario Reports More Than 1,000 New Daily COVID-19 Cases For 1st Time

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images A man wearing a face mask waits to cross a street in Toronto on Friday.

Ontario is reporting more than 1,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the first time today.

The province recorded 1,042 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, breaking the previous day’s single-day peak of 978 new positive cases.

It’s the first time the daily case count has topped the 1,000 mark since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic back in March.

The province is also reporting seven new deaths related to the illness.

Provincial data shows 309 of the new diagnoses are in Toronto, 289 are in Peel, 117 in York Region, 80 in Ottawa and 52 in Durham.