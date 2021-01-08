Ottawa Shelter COVID-19 Outbreak Linked To Long Term Care Workers Who Couldn't Afford Rent

The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld A nurse holds a vial containing a patients test swab on November 18, 2020 in Ottawa.

A COVID-19 outbreak at an Ottawa women’s shelter was linked to two long-term care workers who were staying at the facility because their income couldn’t cover their rent, an independent commission has heard. Dr. Jeff Turnbull, the medical director of Ottawa Inner City Health, described the situation in his testimony before the Long Term Care Covid-19 Commission in mid-December. The commission’s hearings aren’t open to the public but transcripts are typically posted online days later. Turnbull recalled a massive rush to sanitize shelters, train staff on COVID-19 protocols and obtain personal protective equipment as the pandemic tightened its grip on the province last winter, noting the system did not have a pre-existing plan to respond to a crisis of this nature. “This was on the fly, and one of the first things we encountered was there was no regulation, no co-ordination, and we needed to co-ordinate dramatically with our hospitals, our service providers, our shelters, all of those different groups that would be required to make decisive, immediate responses,” he said. Once the new measures were in place, officials began to conduct surveillance testing on shelter residents on top of testing those who showed symptoms, in an effort to figure out how many were infected, he said. There were outbreaks at several sites, he said. In one case, officials were trying to trace the source of an outbreak at a women’s shelter and realized the two infected residents were working outside of the facility. The pair couldn’t earn enough to afford Ottawa’s rental market, and unknowingly brought the virus from long-term care into the shelter, he told the commission on Dec. 16. Watch: COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin At Montreal Long Term Care Centre. Story continues below.

“It was stupid of me, I just didn’t think that that would be a likely possibility of people working outside... and exposing themselves and bringing COVID in that way,” he said. “And so we had to say to people that we don’t want you to do that, but on the other hand, if that is the case, then you have to think that they have no income.” Turnbull said they also had to tell the shelter’s personal support workers they couldn’t work at several sites, causing them to lose income as well. A union representing some long-term care workers in Ontario said it’s sad but not surprising that some staff can’t afford housing on their salaries, pointing to low wage increases in for-profit homes and noting the difficulty workers face in securing full-time hours. What’s more, the majority of long-term care workers are women and still fighting for pay equity, added Katha Fortier, lead health-care negotiator for Unifor. Fortier said funding has been made available for long-term care operators whose staff need to self-isolate, and they should make use of it. “It’s just really a shameful situation and the reality is residents and workers are paying the price,” she said.