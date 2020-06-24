When Torontonians were spotted crowding beaches this past weekend, the public shaming followed. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the photos that came out of Cherry Beach looked more like South Beach, Florida. “And you’ve seen what happened down in Florida,” said Ford during a Monday briefing. “There [were] 4,000 cases in one day the other day.” This wasn’t the first time Ford had commented on preemptive large gatherings taking place in Toronto. Residents were previously criticized for gathering at Trinity Bellwoods, a large downtown park. But in spite of condemnations from politicians and health officials who warned of increased transmission of COVID-19, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said, they have “not seen any evidence of higher rates of COVID-19 in those living in and near the Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhoods or a cluster of cases that are linked to the recent large gatherings in this area.”

1/2: So far there has been no evidence of increased COVID-19 activity that can be linked to the gathering in Trinity Bellwoods Park on May 23rd. However, COVID-19 continues to circulate in Toronto & over 65% of cases reported since that day are from a close contact. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) June 8, 2020

The reason for a lack of transmission is that COVID-19 is “mostly spread from close contact” with someone who already has it, said Dr. Vinita Dubey, an associate medical officer of health at TPH. “While being outdoors is preferable compared to being indoors in preventing the spread of the virus,” she said. “We continue to advise the public to take precautions in all a public setting and spaces, both indoors and outdoors.” The city’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Eileen De Villa also confirmed “there is less risk for COVID-19 to spread in outdoor settings” but warned that the virus continues to circulate the city. “I encourage everyone to go outside to enjoy the nice weather and to do safely as we live with COVID-19,” she said in a statement. It wasn’t just Ford who reacted to the massive crowds at Toronto beaches this weekend. Toronto Mayor John Tory responded to the footage of beachgoers with a call to dispatch more by-law officers in public spaces to enforce physical distancing bylaws.

Over the weekend, we saw a number of crowds on our beaches. This raised two issues – concerns about physical distancing and concerns about litter. We have dispatched more bylaw officers and clean-up crews to try to address this. pic.twitter.com/tNqLfiVlYV — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 22, 2020

BC Centre for Disease Control/HuffPost Canada Screenshot This graph from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that cases did not spike with an increased frequency of people at outdoor parks.