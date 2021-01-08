South African Variant Of COVID-19 Reported In Alberta

Paul Biris via Getty Images Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)

A new variant of COVID-19 that first surfaced in South Africa was found in Alberta on Friday, the same day two Atlantic provinces tightened their boundaries and Ontario warned tough new measures may be on the way if surging infection rates aren’t reined in. Alberta’s chief medical health officer made the announcement about the new variant in a tweet late Friday afternoon. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the person is believed to have contracted the illness while travelling and is in quarantine. “There’s no evidence at this time that the virus has spread to others,” Hinshaw said. “I know any new case is concerning, but we are actively monitoring for these variants and working to protect the public’s health.” While a spokesman with Alberta Health could not confirm it, the case could be a first in Canada. Federal officials said earlier in the day that the new variant had yet to be detected in the country. A spokesperson with the Public Health Agency of Canada said she could not immediately comment on the Alberta case, as the agency’s experts were not available. Watch: Alberta Picking Up The Pace On COVID-19 Shots. Story continues below.

The South African variant, 501. V2, is more infectious than the original COVID-19 virus and has rapidly become dominant in that country’s coastal areas. There have also been concerns among experts in the United Kingdom that vaccines may not be effective against it. Fourteen cases of a more contagious COVD-19 variant that first surfaced in the U.K. have already been detected in Canada. Six of those were in Ontario, four were in Alberta, three were in British Columbia and one was in Quebec. The news came as it was announced that, starting Saturday at 8 a.m., people entering Nova Scotia from New Brunswick will be required to isolate for two weeks. “What we’re saying here is, ‘Do not go to New Brunswick, and New Brunswickers, do not come here, unless it is for essential purposes,’” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil. New Brunswick announced it would prohibit all non-essential travel into the province. “It’s that constant movement of people between cities, provinces, countries that has enabled COVID-19 to spread to every corner of the globe,” said chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell. Nova Scotia reported two new cases, while New Brunswick had 18. Meanwhile, the Manitoba government extended its COVID-19 restrictions, which were to expire Friday at midnight, for another two weeks to keep the demand on hospitals in check. Since mid-November, restaurants and bars have been limited to takeout and delivery, and non-essential stores have shuttered except for curbside pickup. Public gatherings have been limited to five people and most social gatherings inside homes are forbidden. The Prairie province reported 221 new COVID-19 cases Friday and nine additional deaths. B.C. reported 617 new cases and 18 more deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the province to 988. Ontario reported 4,249 new cases, still a record-breaking figure factoring in 450 earlier infections which were delayed in the tally. The province had 26 more deaths. “If these basic measures continue to be ignored, the consequences will be more dire,” Premier Doug Ford warned. “The shutdown won’t end at the end of January. And we will have to look at more extreme measures.” He did not provide further details on the nature or timing of any added restrictions.