Canada Secures At Least 88M Doses Of Potential COVID-19 Vaccines

AP Photo/Virginia Mayo A lab technician fills a test tube during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical in Beerse, Belgium, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Janssen Pharmaceutical hopes to begin clinical trials on a potential vaccine for COVID-19 in the middle of the summer.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government has signed agreements with two more American suppliers to reserve millions of doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccines for Canadians.

Deals are now in place for Canada to get access to vaccines being tested by both Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. Earlier this month Ottawa signed similar deals with Pfizer and Moderna.

“Their most recent vaccine tests show promising results,” said Trudeau. “That’s why we’re making sure that if one of these potential vaccines is successful, Canada and Canadians will have access to the doses they need.”

The vaccines are still in either Phase 2 or 3 clinical trials and won’t be purchased unless they are deemed safe and effective by Health Canada.

Trudeau says Canada could get access to at least 88 million doses of vaccines. Some vaccines will require more than one dose to be effective.

