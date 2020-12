Getty Images/Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be in the country before the end of December.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the first doses will be delivered next week.

Health Canada is set to approve the vaccine for use in Canada any day now.

