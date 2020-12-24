The announcements of the approval (and subsequent administration) of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Modernavaccines have been met with cheers from across Canada, as people finally see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

For University of Toronto PhD students of epidemiology Jean-Paul R. Soucy and Isha Berry, it’s meant the chance to add something more to their COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group site.

“Back in March, Isha and I noticed there wasn’t really a source for a pan-Canadian picture for COVID-19 — information was scattered across different provincial websites,” Soucy told HuffPost Canada.

“We wanted a central repository of information.”

And so, they built it.

Where the data comes from

Since then, OpenCovid.ca’s dashboards have been tracking everything from the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths to hospitalizations. Now, they’ve added vaccine doses to the mix.

The information is coming from a variety of sources, Soucy explains, noting that Quebec has it displayed prominently on their main data website, Ontario adds it in the fairly regular Ministry of Health reports, and for other provinces, it’s a matter of collecting it from press conferences and the like.

Since two doses of the vaccine are currently needed in order for efficacy, the numbers right now reflect how many have been administered, rather than total numbers of Canadians who are vaccinated.

“I assume it will get easier in the future,” he says.