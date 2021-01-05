Right now, the COVID-19 vaccine is equivalent to lifesaving, liquid gold.

As vaccinations continue to roll out across Canada, speculation is swirling on social media about vaccine wastage, the worrying scenario that not all of the vaccine doses are going into the arms of Canadians that need it.

This week, Alberta health officials took to social media to try and dispel rumours that doses there are being thrown out. But how concerned should you be about wasted vaccine?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is vaccinate wastage and how does it happen?

Vaccine wastage refers to doses of vaccine that are somehow destroyed or unusable. It can happen for many reasons, from broken vials to human error.

According to the World Health Organization, there are two big types of vaccine wastage: closed vial and open vial.

Closed vial is wastage that occurs primarily due to ineffective temperature control, temperature monitoring and stock management during storage and transportation. Open vial wastage happens usually when workers discard already opened doses, perhaps because of excess vaccine at the bottom of a vial.