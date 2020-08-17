CRA Promises Quick Return Of Online Services After Cyberattacks

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Marc Brouillard, the federal government's chief technology officer, speaks during a news conference with other government officials during a technical briefing in Ottawa on Monday.

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) expects online services to be fully restored by Wednesday after hackers used thousands of stolen usernames and passwords to fraudulently obtain government services.

About 5,600 CRA accounts were targeted in what the federal government describes as “credential stuffing” schemes, in which hackers used passwords and usernames from other websites to access Canadians’ revenue agency accounts.

Officials say the RCMP is investigating the breaches.