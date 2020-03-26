vitapix via Getty Images In this stock photo, a man's hand inserts a credit card into a payment terminal. The federal government is asking banks and credit-card companies to lower interest rates on credit cards.

OTTAWA ― The federal government is asking banks and credit-card companies to lower interest rates on Canadians struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his daily update to Canadians Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is also looking at extending lower-interest credit directly to consumers.

“I can assure you that the finance minister has had conversations directly with the banks about credit card interest rates,” he said.

“We recognize that they are a significant challenge for many Canadians at this point. That is why we are encouraging them to take action to alleviate the burden for Canadians. At the same time we are looking at our end at making credit more available and less expensive for Canadians to be able to make it through the next few months.”

WATCH: Drowning in debt? Stop credit card spending. Story continues below.