From barely-there lipsticks to multi-purpose compacts and other summer makeup must-haves, we’ve rounded up our favourite cruelty-free products for creating gorgeous summer looks to weather the heat.

To get the best results, cleanse your skin and use an SPF before you apply makeup and remove makeup before you go to sleep to keep skin healthy. Remember to hydrate with plenty of water — your skin, mind, and body will thank you!

Rms Beauty Living Glow Face & Body Powder

A delicate dusting of this glimmering Living Glow Face & Body Powder from Rms Beauty takes any summer beauty look to the next level of luminescence.

We apply the product with a brush or the included powder puff to our shoulders, cheeks, collarbones and décolletage for a subtle shimmer that catches the sunlight just so.

Radford Tint Daily Skin Perfector

Radford Tint Daily Skin Perfector provides light, even coverage, ideal for natural looking summer skin and for when you’re on work Zoom calls.

This oil-free tinted moisturizer won’t clog pores or leave skin looking greasy — we found it evens our skin tone while being sheer enough to let our summer freckles shine through.

We pair it with Radford Brow Tint for a natural yet polished summer look; so simple to use, this subtle brow gel easily fills in and shades brows to a chic, groomed shape.

Okoko Cosmetiques Summer Mist

We’re obsessed with starting our summer makeup routine with a refreshing spritz of Okoko Cosmetiques’ Summer Mist. Formulated to work in tandem with your SPF, this botanically derived mist uses a fermented algae to provide UV protection as well as other nourishing ingredients to hydrate and prime skin for makeup.

Kjaer Weis Flush & Glow Duo

Multi-purpose products like this gorgeous Flush & Glow Duo from Kjaer Weis make summer makeup application a breeze.

Stylishly housed in a refillable compact, this blush and highlighter combo can be easily applied with the warmth of your fingertips or a brush to create a sun-kissed glow. We love that the blush and highlighter (available in four perfect-for-any-skin-tone shades) can be worn together or alone, and can be layered to create a variety of intensities from a soft sheer to a more vibrant bold hue.

Rms Beauty Living Luminizer

RMS Living Luminizer in gold is one of our top go-to makeup products for summer. This minimalist pot (which comes in recyclable packaging) contains a cream highlighter full of skin-nourishing shimmer — perfect for eyelids, cheekbones and anywhere else you enjoy a luminous finish and dewy glow.

We create a classic summer look by pairing it with RMS lip2cheek in Smile (a stunning shade of sheer coral and pink), both of which can easily be applied with fingers or a brush.

Queenfidence Cosmetics Soul Sisterz Eyeshadow Palette

Whether you’re feeling a dramatic bright, considering a bronzy metallic or longing for a smoky eye perfect for sultry summer nights, this all-in-one Soul Sisterz Eyeshadow Palette from Queenfidence Cosmetics has you covered.

We’re particularly fond of Squad Goals (a metallic yellow shimmer) and Ride or Die’s matte cocoa pigment to create our favourite summer looks, but with 12 eye shadows to choose from we’re certain you’ll find your personal fave.

Radford Foundation Sticks

Available in nine skin tone shades as well as a pearl highlight stick, Radford Foundation Sticks allow you to control the coverage, making them a multi-purpose essential in our summer makeup kit.

We use the Light Contour Foundation Stick as a concealer and a swipe of Warm Medium to contour cheekbones for daytime wear, while a blended application on nose, cheeks, chin and forehead is perfect for all-over coverage, and a glam (yet socially distanced) night out.

Kjaer Weis Nude, Naturally Lipstick

We love a quality lippie that glides on and stays put and Kjaer Weis checks all the boxes when it comes to gorgeous colour and quality formulation.

This eco-friendly brand’s certified organic Nude, Naturally Lipstick (we tried and love Calm and Serene) adds a gorgeous finishing touch to an effortlessly natural summer look, and the sleek metallic tube can be refilled with a refill colour capsule to avoid unnecessary waste.

Kimiko Beauty Super Fine Brow Pencil

A steady hand and Kimiko Beauty’s Super Fine Brow Pencil are all you need to define a perfect brow. The twist up precision point makes it easy to create realistic looking brow hairs, while the hidden brow brush helps blend and feather.

Designed to be long-wearing and resistant to heat and humidity, this brow pencil is one of our secret weapons for stay-put summer brows.

Folly Fire Speculation! Powder Blush

We love the silky smooth feel and buildable pigment of Folly Fire’s vegan Speculation! Powder Blush. Reasonably priced with free shipping to Canada on orders of $50 or more, we wear this blush for an instant, healthy-looking glow.

LaSpa Moisturizing Mineral Sunscreen

Face sunscreen is a key component of our summer makeup routine and we like the lightweight effectiveness and sensitive skin formulation of LaSpa’s SPF 30 Moisturizing Mineral Sunscreen. We apply it daily under our makeup.