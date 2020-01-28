Canadian winters are notoriously harsh (hey, Newfoundland!), so having quality moisturizers on hand (pun absolutely intended) is paramount to protecting your skin from the cold.

Not all skincare is created equal however, (and trial and error can be costly), so we’ve researched cruelty-free and natural facial and body moisturizers to share what we think are some of the best products on the market.

Cruelty-Free And Natural Moisturizers See Gallery

1. Joyous Health Body Butter

A culinary Canadian treasure revered for her best selling cookbooks, Joy McCarthy’s beauty line boasts the same dedication to wellness. We think her Body Butter is a winter beauty essential; easily absorbed, with a subtle scent of shea and organic mango, this body butter makes winter mornings that much more bearable.

The cute print on this petite tube makes us want to take it everywhere, but what’s inside the tube has us even more enamoured! A one-ingredient wonder, this balm-to-oil is made of 100 per cent organic Nilotica fruit butter sourced from trees at the base of the Nile River. We’re using it to moisturize dry patches on our face, lips, and hands and as an extra hydrating facial mask to leave on over night.

This Canadian lotion is one of those fab finds that checks all our boxes. Priced right at $12.99 and suitable for our head-to-toe moisturizing needs, even the subtle scent of lemon leaf is just right for everyday use

This just-launched body cream from green beauty innovators Detox Market’s in-house brand Detox Mode is a true treat for our parched skin. Formulated with aloe vera, shea butter, and jojoba oil, we adore the easily absorbed, light mousse texture and blissful blend of lavender, blue tansy and lemongrass.

This lilac-hued night cream is as effective as it is ethereal. The combined effects of anti-oxidant-rich superfruits and hydrating plant-based powerhouses work wonders while we sleep, while the soothing scent of lavender helps you relax. Spreading this cream on your skin is the perfect way to wind down before bed.

A deep inhale of Moon Juice Cosmic Cream’s earthy, rose notes inspires instant bliss — and a lengthy exhale! The relaxation continues with adaptogenic ingredients like ashwagandha, schisandra and reishi, which help revitalize and protect skin; hyaluronic acid and silver ear mushroom to support increased elasticity and hydration, and the antioxidant properties of tocotrienols, a vitamin E.

Sahajan is a Canadian skincare brand rooted in Ayurvedic tradition, a Hindu system of medicine that people in India have used for 5,000 years. The clinically tested blend of triphala, gotu kola, and coconut oil hydrates and restores the skin from morning to night.

We love the subtle scents of ylang ylang and mint in Sade Baron’s Rhein Body Cream. At $12.99 a bottle, the Canadian beauty brand’s bestseller easily cements its spot as one of our skincare faves. Hot tip: it’s perfect for dry spots on the feet, elbows, and knees.

This cream, from Canadian natural skincare brand Graydon, helps brighten and clear congestion, and deeply moisturizes, making it ideal for combination or acne-prone skin. This superfood-packed cream is formulated with two plant-based retinols that are gentle on our skin.