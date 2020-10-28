YAMIL LAGE via Getty Images A family walks by the swimming pool at Varadero International Hotel in Matanzas Province, Cuba, on October 23, 2020.

HALIFAX — A Halifax travel agency is offering two weeklong trips to Cuba reserved exclusively for residents of the Atlantic Canada bubble.

Absolute Travel Specialists says it will charter two Air Canada flights ― one in February and another in March ― for Atlantic Canadians who want to get some sun in the winter and stay safe from COVID-19.

“People are really anxious about getting out,” Fred Mack, company co-owner and vice-president, said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s amazing.” He said about 75 out of 146 seats have already been sold for the first of two vacation packages.

Mack said the hotel in Cayo Coco will be reserved exclusively for Atlantic Canadians during their stay. Travellers, he added, will need to remain in the Atlantic region for 21 days before they fly.

Mack said the reason his trips are exclusive to Atlantic Canadians is to preserve the travel bubble. Since July, residents of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island have been permitted to travel within the Atlantic region while access has been restricted to everyone else.

But Mack isn’t fully recreating the bubble with the chartered flights to Cuba ― anyone returning from the Caribbean will need to isolate for 14 days upon their return home. He said he’s hoping, however, that a pilot project at Calgary’s airport will help spur officials to change the rules by the time the first plane is scheduled to leave in February.