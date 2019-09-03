HuffPost Canada Laura Walton, president of a union council that represents 55,000 non-teaching staff at Ontario schools, speaks to reporters at Queen's Park on Sept. 3, 2019 with some of her members.

TORONTO — A union head who represents non-teaching staff at Ontario’s schools says she expects her members to vote in favour of going on strike. “This is a group of workers that has suffered a lot in the last few years,” Laura Walton, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario School Board Council of Unions told reporters at Queen’s Park Tuesday. “I expect that we’ll have a good strike turnout with a strong strike mandate.” Strike votes start Tuesday for the 55,000 workers Walton represents, including custodians, social workers and psychologists. The local votes continue until Sept. 15.

Negotiations with the government will continue on Sept. 17 and 18, Walton said. If an agreement is not reached, the union will have a mandate to give five days’ notice and then start a work-to-rule action, rotating strikes or full-on strike. Asked if it’s still possible for a strike to be avoided, Walton said she’d leave it to the government and local trustees at the bargaining tables. “We’re willing to come back to the table and have good, fruitful discussions, but we all share a responsibility in this,” she said. “So if we want to make sure that that is avoided, then they too need to come willing to work with us.” Contracts for non-teaching staff and teachers expired on Aug. 31.

Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 22, 2019.

Classes will begin as usual this week, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement Sunday. “Parents deserve predictability ... I stand with them and will be focused on delivering a deal that protects their children’s future, invests in their potential, and ultimately keeps them in the classroom, where they belong,” he said. “Students will not face any disruptions to the start of their school year. Beyond that, we will continue to negotiate in good faith, and call on all parties to work harder to reach a deal that supports the needs of students - from mental health to a modern skills-focused curriculum - and keeps them in a positive learning environment throughout the year.” Earlier: “Guys, don’t pull this strike nonsense,” Premier Doug Ford warns teachers. Story continues after video.