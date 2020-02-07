Who bought the first box of chocolates on Valentine’s Day?

Who decided that, for the rest of history, millions of people would choose bite-sized deserts as the appropriate gifts to buoy their romantic trysts on Feb. 14?

Did it have anything to do with that much-debated link between the cocoa bean and sexual desire?

Was it always about getting lucky?

These are questions we may never answer. But here’s what we can do: we can be more creative with our Valentine’s Day gifts.

Whether it’s for your partner, your friend, or someone in your family, here’s a list of cute Valentine’s Day gifts that aren’t a box of chocolates.

Because you can do so, so, so much better than that.

All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Cute Valentine's Day Gifts See Gallery