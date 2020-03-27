Working-From-Home fashion has given rise to comfy couture, but mind-numbing boredom is to blame for the latest quarantine beauty trend: people are giving into their impulses and cutting their own bangs.

Many giving into the temptation are relying on the tried-and-tested twist trick, which has claimed its fair share of botched fringe victims.

Watch the video above to see how people are reacting to their DIY makeovers.

If the siren call of a new hairdo is too strong to ignore, it’s worth heeding advice from Youtuber and hairdresser Brad Mondo; use a light hand and save the complex layering for your post-pandemic salon visit.