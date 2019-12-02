Cyber Monday Deals On Cozy Cashmere

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
For those days when life beyond the duvet looks daunting, (why thank you, Canada), there’s only one solution: Queue up the cashmere. It’s plush, luxe and completely intoxicating. We say your hats, sweats, and even socks, are all deserving of this royal treatment — because, quite frankly, when it comes to cashmere, you can never have enough. Cyber Monday’s here, so take advantage and stock up.
Here’s a look at some cashmere wonders that’ll keep you cozy from top-to-bottom.
Cashmere scarf from Uniqlo
Who doesn’t want an uber lush cashmere layer wrapped around their neck? Exactly. This Uniqlo scarf is unisex, timeless — and perhaps most importantly, a total steal.
Cashmere sweater from Anthropologie
Trade in (and trade up) your go-to sweatshirt for an undercover cashmere option. Casual has never felt richer. Everything is currently 30% off at Anthropologie. Discount is applied at checkout.
Cashmere turtleneck dress from Everlane
We say, the bigger the cashmere, the better. Pair this oversized turtleneck dress from Everlane with over-the-knee boots to get you through the season in style.
Cashmere lined leather gloves from Nordstrom
This sleek leather pair is lined with cashmere, and has smart-touch capabilities — so you’ll never have to (nor want to) take them off.
Cashmere joggers from Banana Republic
If you’re anything like us, sweats are a key player in your winter wardrobe repertoire. So when temps dip below zero, a cashmere pair is a total game changer. Everything is currently 50% off at Banana Republic. Discount is applied at checkout.
Cashmere socks from Nordstrom
Your toes are often the first to feel the winter blues — it happens right before they go numb. Show them you care and splurge on a cashmere pair of socks.
Cashmere beanie from Aritzia
Every Canadian knows a strong toque game from November to March is key. We suggest benching your staticky wool option for a soft cashmere cutie instead, like this one from Aritzia.