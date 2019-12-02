Took advantage of Black Friday last week, but still looking to finish off your holiday shopping? Or missed a bargain and are now dealing with serious FOMO? Either way, Cyber Monday sales are now live and we’ve found great deals out there for Canadians to keep track of.
Buying local can be a breeze too; look out for the maple leaf emoji ( 🍁) beside the names of Canadian retailers.
Are you looking for holiday shopping tips? Check them out below.
These are our picks for what’s worth buying on Cyber Monday. We’ve indicated dates for these sales as many extend past today or have continued from Black Friday. Make sure you know what deal you’re getting; we’ve indicated when retailers have discounts available exclusively online or have included their physical stores too.
Clothing and accessories
Addition Elle 🍁
- Deal: Up to 40 per cent off select items with the promo code “CYBER10.”
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? Yes
All Saints
- Deal: 30 per cent off everything.
- Dates: Nov. 26 to Dec. 4
- Free shipping? No
Altitude Sports 🍁
- Deal: Up to 45 per cent off, with more discounts on select brands
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
Aritzia 🍁
- Deal: Up to 60 per cent off everything except the Super Puff jacket.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? Yes
Banana Republic
- Deal: 50 per cent off everything online.
- Dates: Now until to Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
The Bay 🍁
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off, with an additional $25 off when you spend over $150. Shoppers can get this deal with the promo code “CYBER.”
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? Yes
Club Monaco
- Deal: 30 per cent off everything, with an added 40 per cent off reduced items, with the promo code “CYBERMONDAY.”
- Dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 3
- Free shipping? On orders over $150
Dynamite 🍁
- Deal: 40 per cent off almost all items online.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $40
Frank And Oak 🍁
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off almost all items online, with the promo code “CM30.” The retailer partnered with an environmental charity for this year’s sale and will be planting a tree for every order.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? No
H&M
- Deal: 20 per cent off everything online.
- Date: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? Yes
Holt Renfrew
- Deal: 15 per cent off beauty items and 25 per cent off already reduced footwear with promo code “HOLTSCM.”
- Dates: Dec. 2 to Dec. 3
- Free shipping? For purchases over $100
Indochino 🍁
- Deal: Shoppers can take $50 off their order when they spend over $499 when they use the promo code “FRIDAY.”
- Dates: Dec. 2 to Dec. 3
- Free shipping? On orders over $150
Joe Fresh 🍁
- Deal: 30 per cent off sitewide.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
- Deal: 40 per cent off select items
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders above $50
- Deal: 50 per cent off select items, along with an e-card promotion starting at $25 when you spend $125. Shoppers who don’t mind picking up their online orders in-store can get a $10 gift card.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? No
- Deal: Up to 60 per cent off select items.
- Dates: Nov. 29 to Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders above $150
- Deal: 50 per cent off everything.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
Pandora
- Deal: 35 per cent off almost everything online.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $75
- Deal: 50 per cent off everything.
- Dates: Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, Dec. 2
- Free shipping? Until Dec. 31
- Deal: 30 per cent off the entire store, 40 per cent off the Park Plaid collection.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $75
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent off on select items.
- Dates: Nov. 29 and Dec. 2
- Free shipping? Yes
- Deal: Up to 75 per cent off storewide.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $40
- Deal: Savings on select items throughout Cyber Week.
- Dates: Now until to Dec. 1
- Free shipping? On orders over $49.90
- Deal: Racketed deals online, starting at saving $10 on orders over $50.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
Furniture
- Deal: Savings on select items.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? Over $19
- Deal: Savings on select items, including up to 40 per cent off TVs.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? Yes
- Deal: Up to 70 per cent off select items.
- Dates: Nov. 28 to Dec. 1
- Free shipping? On orders over $799
- Deal: Savings on select items, including 65 per cent off mattresses.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? Over $498
Electronics
- Deal: Discounts on select electronics, including smart home devices.
- Dates: Dec. 1
- Free shipping? For Prime members
- Deal: Discounts on select electronics and 10 per cent off select major appliances.
- Free shipping? On orders over $35
- Deal: Discounts on select electronics through Cyber Week.
- Dates: Dec. 2 to Dec. 6
- Free shipping? On orders over $75
- Deal: Discounts on a wide variety of products.
- Dates: Dec. 2 to Dec. 4
- Free shipping? On orders over $35
- Deal: Up to 25 per cent off input devices and savings on select electronics.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $35.
- Deal: Over 600 electronics are on sale for Cyber Monday.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $50.
Beauty and wellness
- Deal: 40 per cent off everything online and in-stores, with an additional 25 per cent off gift sets.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
- Deal: Savings of up to 50 per cent off.
- Dates: Nov. 28 to Nov. 29
- Free shipping? No
- Deal: Shoppers can get 70,000 PC Optimum points when they spend over $200 online.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
- Deal: Up to 50 per cent select sets and items.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $50
General
- Deal: Savings on select items. Shoppers who spend $200 can get a $50 gift card.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? No
- Deal: Shoppers can save 10 per cent on orders over $79, jumping up to 15 per cent on orders above $100.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $49
- Deal: Up to 60 per cent off on select items, with 15 per cent off online and in-store orders
- Dates: Dec. 1 and Dec. 2
- Free shipping? On orders over $49
Travel
- Deal: 40 per cent off flight and hotel packages to Las Vegas, with an additional $80 with the promo code “CYBER2019.”
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Deal: Savings on select hotel packages, as well as business flights from Toronto, Calgary, and Ottawa. Expedia is offering a limited quantity of coupons for hotel stays.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Deal: 20 per cent off trips and an additional 15 per cent off base fares, with the promo code “F66RJ9E.” Select destination exceptions apply.
- Dates: Dec. 2
- Deal: Savings on select domestic flights, as well as trips to New York and Chicago next year.
- Dates: Dec. 2 and Dec. 3
- Deal: Save up to 40 per cent off select travel packages and flights, with discounts on group getaways.
- Dates: Dec. 2 and Dec. 3
- Deal: Savings on flights to the U.S., tropical destinations, Europe, and within Canada, taking place from January 6 to April 30, 2020.
- Dates: Dec. 2 and Dec. 3
Bonus
Looking to save even more? Cashback programs like Rakuten will be boosting rewards for buyers who use their affiliates for Black Friday.