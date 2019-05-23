Abbey Ball/Danielle Weil Hope, age 4, left, and Emme, age 14 months, can never meet, even though their moms are good friends who live two blocks from each other.

Parenthood, especially when your kids are young, can be incredibly isolating. So, Danielle Weil, who has 14-month-old twins, is grateful to have a dear friend with a young child who lives just two blocks away. But playdates are completely out of the question. “Our kids can never meet,” Weil told HuffPost Canada. One of Weil’s twin daughters, Emme, was born with Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The fatal, genetic disease is characterized by a buildup of mucous that affects the digestive system and lungs. There is no cure. A recent study found that the median age of survival for Canadians with CF is around 50 years old. Even though it’s estimated that only one in 3,600 babies born in Canada has CF, just a few streets over, Weil’s good friend Abbey Ball’s daughter Hope, age 4, also has the disease.

Danielle Weil Danielle Weil holds her daughter, Emme, who has Cystic Fibrosis. Her other daughter, Erin, L, doesn't have the disease.

Most people living with CF actually appear fairly healthy, CFC notes, but the daily struggles to stay that way make it anything but invisible for those with the disease, and for their caregivers. Some kids with CF require hours of daily respiratory therapies, including chest percussion to break up the sticky mucous, inhalers, and nebulizers. Many take enzymes with every meal to help them better digest their food. An intense daily routine Sasha Haughian’s typical morning routine with her kids takes two to three hours, she told HuffPost Canada. There are puffers, inhaled medications, chest physiotherapy, and then more inhaled medications afterward, she explained. On top of that, she can’t just give her kids a banana for breakfast on the way out the door. People with CF need anywhere from 10-to-50 per cent more daily calories than people without the disease, so every meal is major. “It’s almost like I’m not a person. I’m just this robotic thing taking care of my kids and making sure they’re getting everything they need,” said Haughian, who has two sons with CF and one daughter without. But every day when she watches Andre, 8, and Joshua, 6, walk to school, she feels so proud of what they just went through in order to do something so many other kids and their parents take for granted.

Sasha Haughian Sasha Haughian's two sons, Andre and Joshua, have Cystic Fibrosis. Her daughter, Lucy, doesn't.

“I would love people to know, you know, when we’re outdoing normal things, when the boys are playing their sports, and when they get to school in the morning, I wish their teachers and coaches know what they just did in order to get there,” said Haughian who lives in Tottenham, Ont. Having two kids with CF in the same family means Haughian has no choice but to break the six-feet-apart rule. Instead, she keeps their belongings separated and cleans constantly to try to avoid cross infection. But, she worries about it in the back of her mind. Working isn’t always an option for parents of CF kids Haughian doesn’t work outside the house. She stays home with her youngest child, Lucy, who is two years old and doesn’t have CF. This is partially to avoid her bringing germs home from daycare and infecting her sons. She also stays home because of how often her boys are sick and can’t go to school. “If I had a job, I’d be fired,” Haughian said with a laugh. Weil resigned from her job in the wake of Emme’s diagnosis for similar reasons. It’s too much of a challenge to keep her healthy in a daycare setting when even just a common cold can quickly turn to pneumonia. “I’m not going to take that risk with her right now,” Weil said. The vast majority of caregivers for people with rare diseases say their family finances have taken a hit, according to a recent Canadian study. Three out of four are social isolated. It’s important to connect After Ball and Weil meet up— something they do often, as they are quite close — Ball will change her clothes, bathe, and wash her hands before coming in contact with Hope in case any of Emme’s bacteria has clung to her. “So it’s not even a normal relationship to have with these other parents,” Ball said.

Abbey Ball Abbey Ball, with her daughter Hope, age 4.