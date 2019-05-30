Seventy-five years after the infamous storm at “Juno” beach, Historica Canada has released a Heritage Minute to commemorate the monumental event.

The short video features New Brunswick native, Major John Archibald “Archie” MacNaughton. The 47-year-old found himself at the battle of Normandy after opting to re-enlist. Having served in a previous world war and a family of his own, he had no obligation to join the war efforts.

MacNaughton is shown in the thick of the battle on the beaches of Normandy. He bravely leads a group of young, and clearly overwhelmed, soldiers through the countryside.