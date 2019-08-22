YouTube/FunkTurkey The "Dad Guy" music video was uploaded to YouTube Aug. 20. Two days later, it had more than 613,000 views.

Some people are born heroes. Others are made.

And if fatherhood is what made “Dad Guy” the hero he is today, then let us all thank him for procreating, writing a song about it, and posting it to the internet.

In a hilariously brutal spoof on Billie Eilish’s new hit “Bad Guy,” “Dad Guy” gets very real about the realities of dad life. The star, a U.S. dad name Kirt who goes by the YouTube username “Funk Turkey” croons about his long toenails, how he wears one pair of running shoes everywhere, the taco sauce he spilled on his shirt, and laments about how he used to be a “tough guy.”

“Now I’m the dad type, Sunday mow the yard type, did you change your oil type, eat entire bag of chips guy, I’m the dad guy,” he sings.

