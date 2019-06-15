Orbon Alija via Getty Images "Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field."

Kris Siddiqi doesn’t mind when his 9-year-old son Sebastian rolls his eyes at him. He’s actually come to welcome it. It’s a pretty natural reaction to the jokes he tells with shocking frequency, he admits to HuffPost Canada.

“I do it so much that I’ve given him free rein to just say, ‘Daddy, shut up,’ just to stop me,” he said.

Siddiqi, an actor and comedian in Toronto, says his humour doesn’t align with the typical dad joke, an elaborate construction usually predicated on a groan-inducing pun, a double entendre, or a deliberate misunderstanding of something with an entirely obvious meaning. (“Why couldn’t the bicycle stand up by itself? It was two tired” is a classic. Or, “I’ll call you later.” “Don’t call me later, call me Dad.”)

Instead, Siddiqi likes to concoct elaborate and obviously false lies to tell his son: when he’s asked what’s for dinner, for example, he’ll go on a long diatribe about how he needs his help because he’s making a turkey dinner, and baking his own bread, and bringing in a new oven. When Sebastian asks if his mom is home, he’ll say no, she left, she didn’t want to be in the family anymore, she got on a bus, she’s gone.

“I can just hone my dad sense in on my child and overwhelm him with all my stupidity, so he keeps going, ‘Daddy, shut up.’”

The tradition was passed down from his own father, he said. “I learned from my dad to just kind of be annoying.”