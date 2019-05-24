Ontario Dad Says He Felt 'Threatened' By Doug Ford Voicemail

Fred Thornhill/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media in Bracebridge, Ont., on May 3, 2019.

A Kitchener, Ont. father says he felt “a little bit threatened” when he received a voicemail from Premier Doug Ford warning him to be careful about accusing the government of corruption.

Michael Cole told HuffPost Canada he texts the premier from time to time because Ford gives out his cell phone number and encourages constituents to message him.

Cole is upset with the government because his six-year-old twin boys, who both have autism, lost their government-funded therapy when the Progressive Conservatives changed the Ontario Autism Program.

On Thursday, Cole sent Ford a message noting the results of a poll from Mainstreet Research that found the premier is now less popular than former premier Kathleen Wynne was at the end of her final term.

“How long did it take the Provincial liberals to become this unpopular? It’s almost like it’s a province wide case of buyers remorse,” Cole’s message to the premier said.

“(Hint: we wanted liberal policy without corruption, you gave us corruption with incompetent policy.)”