sturti via Getty Images Sometimes, a little confidence boost is all that's needed to get dads more involved in prenatal care, a new study has found.

Look inside most prenatal care waiting rooms, and you’ll likely find brochures and magazines about childbirth, posters on the benefits of staying active in your third trimester, and a bunch of impatient pregnant women who really need to pee.

You’ll also see a lot of dads and dads-to-be — just not necessarily reflected in the reading materials.

Most pictures and brochures in a typical OB-GYN waiting room focus just on mothers, but adding some subtle father-friendly visual cues could be a simple way to boost a dad’s parenting confidence, according to a new study out of Rutgers University.

And, this could benefit the mother and her baby, researchers explain.

“This may be a simple intervention that would be easy for doctor offices to implement because of its low cost and scalability,” Diana Sanchez, co-author and professor of psychology at Rutgers–New Brunswick’s School of Arts and Sciences, said in a news release.

“If this intervention increases men’s involvement in prenatal care, previous research suggests this should bring about healthier outcomes for women and infants, such as lower alcohol and tobacco use among mothers, and a lower likelihood of low birth weight infants.”

WATCH: Tips for dads at the OB-GYN office. Story continues below.