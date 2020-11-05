Toronto Cop Sentenced To 9 Months In Jail For Beating Dafonte Miller

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer convicted of assault in the brutal beating of a young Black man has been sentenced to nine months in jail.
Justice Joseph Di Luca says Const. Michael Theriault will then be placed on 12 months of probation, and will have a five-year weapons prohibition.
The judge says the sentence takes into account Theriault’s role as a police officer and the racialized context in which the assault took place in 2016. But he adds he also considered the officer’s high chance of rehabilitation and the conditions he will face in jail.
The officer struck a badly injured and retreating Black teen in the head with a metal pipe. The victim, Dafonte Miller, was left with a ruptured eye and other serious injuries.
Prosecutors sought a jail term of 12 to 15 months and several other restrictions for Theriault, who was off duty during the confrontation with Miller, who was 19 at the time.
Defence lawyers asked for an absolute discharge or suspended sentence.
With files from Paola Loriggio
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.
