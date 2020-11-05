Toronto Cop Sentenced To 9 Months In Jail For Beating Dafonte Miller

Cole Burston/THE CANADIAN PRESS Const. Michael Theriault, centre, arrives at a courthouse Wednesday in Oshawa, Ont. The Toronto police officer will be placed on 12 months probation after his jail sentence ends.

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer convicted of assault in the brutal beating of a young Black man has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

Justice Joseph Di Luca says Const. Michael Theriault will then be placed on 12 months of probation, and will have a five-year weapons prohibition.

The judge says the sentence takes into account Theriault’s role as a police officer and the racialized context in which the assault took place in 2016. But he adds he also considered the officer’s high chance of rehabilitation and the conditions he will face in jail.