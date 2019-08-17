COMPTON, Que. — Canadian dairy farmers who lost domestic market share resulting from free trade agreements with Europe and countries on the Pacific Rim will share $1.75 billion in compensation over the next eight years, Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced Friday. The country’s roughly 11,000 dairy producers — about half of whom are in Quebec — will receive $345 million to be distributed this year, Bibeau told reporters on a farm in Compton, Que. She promised a similar program when the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement comes into force. The sums will be allocated according to producers’ quotas, with an average farmer with a herd of 80 cows receiving $28,000 in the first year. Bibeau added her party has committed to no longer cede market share in the dairy sector in future international free trade negotiations.

Canadian Press Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Pierre Lampron, president of the Dairy Farmers of Canada and farm owner Veronica Enright, right to left, walk through the stalls of a dairy farm in Compton, Que. on Friday.

She also rejected accusations that Friday’s announcement — two months before October’s federal election — was a ploy for votes. “In terms of financial mechanisms, there is a lot of complexity,” Bibeau said. “The producers of dairy, eggs and poultry each had their preferences in terms of financial mechanisms. So with all this complexity ... that’s what explains the delays. So, it’s not really about an electoral timeline.” ‘A very good announcement’: Dairy Farmers of Canada CEO The Liberal government’s March budget earmarked $2.15 billion to help farmers who lose income because of the trade deals with Europe and the Pacific Rim, both of which make it easier for foreign egg, dairy and poultry producers to enter the Canadian market. Bibeau said negotiations are ongoing between the federal government and egg and poultry farmers, for a separate compensation program. She said money for those farmers will be available “as quickly as possible.” Jacques Lefebvre, chief executive officer of Dairy Farmers of Canada, said the government’s commitment is “a very good announcement.” But he said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made two promises to his members. “The first one was to compensate, and he’s followed through on that,” Lefebvre told reporters following the announcement. “The other one is there would be no future concessions in any new trade deals, and we’ll be very vigilant on that one.”

Canadian Press Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, chats with Pierre Lampron, president of the Dairy Farmers of Canada, following an announcement at a dairy farm in Compton, Que. on Friday.